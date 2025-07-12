Teenager "lucky" to be alive after being buried by friends at West Wittering beach

A teenager had to be rescued by emergency services and other beachgoers after being buried alive in the sand by his friends.

According to the coastguard, a boy buried a hole on the beach and was buried by his friends at West Wittering beach in West Sussex.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, July 10, saw him carefully extracted from the sand by passers-by and emergency workers, with the teenager at risk of being crushed or suffocated by the sand.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “Buckets and spades, digging holes and playing in the sand are all part of the fun at the beach, and long may it continue. But there are hidden risks of serious injury from falls when deep gaps are left unfilled, often where children are running around.

“Sand is also unstable and can suddenly collapse on top of you if you're digging a hole, tunnel or piling it up beside you. It can cause crushing or suffocation.”

Once removed from the sand, the boy was given oxygen before being taken away to be assessed by paramedics.

The spokesperson added: “Sand rescues must be carried out gently to avoid adding pressure around a trapped casualty and to ensure they can breathe.

“A first line of rescuers sweeps back the sand by using their hands to avoid further injury to the person trapped.

“They are backed up by a second and third line moving the excavated material further away using whatever they can - buckets, spades and frisbees. This is to prevent the sand collapsing back into the hole.”