Will Quince, who went on to work as a solicitor, told students he didn’t get into his first choice university

Schools minister Will Quince has urged students who did not get the A-level grades they wanted not to panic, as he told how he was left disappointed by his own exam results.

Mr Quince said he did not get into his first choice university but ended up having a “fantastic time” at another institution where he got a degree, made friends and met his wife.

Ucas said 20,360 students found out on Thursday that they do not have a place at university.

In total, 425,830 students have been accepted into university or college this year – the second highest number on record.

What did Will Quince say?

Mr Quince, speaking at Ucas on Thursday, said there are multiple options for students, including apprenticeships and employment.

He said: “I didn’t get the grades that I wanted and hoped for and expected to go off to university. It has always been a competitive process. It always will be. That’s the nature of examinations or the system based on examinations.

“But my message is ‘don’t panic’. It really is not the end of the world. You may still get into your first choice university, you may not. You may choose to go through clearing and go to a different university.

“You may go on to further education, go on to an apprenticeship, or you may go straight into the world of work or come back to further education or higher education at a later point.

“Your grades are important, but they don’t define you. What defines you is your hard work and your motivation. So I would say don’t panic, speak to people at Ucas.”

Of his own experience, he recalled: “I knew my exams hadn’t gone particularly well, so it was of course disappointing but you know, I knew it wasn’t the end of the world. That’s why it’s so important to have a plan B.”

Where did Will Quince go to university?

Quince who grew up in Berkshire and attended The Windsor Boys’ School studied law at Aberystwyth University between 2001 and 2005. He said although he didn’t get into his first choice university he still had a “fantastic time”.

After graduating he had riles as a marketing development executive and customer development executive. He went on to become a trainee solicitor and then solicitor. Quince was elected MP for Colchester in 2015, and became Minister of State for School Standards in July this year.

Mr Quince said: “I didn’t get the grades I wanted. I didn’t go to my first choice university. I ended up going to my reserve choice university.

“I had a fantastic time. I got a degree, I met my wife, I’ve got some fantastic friends that I’m still friends with now and I went on to become a solicitor, a Member of Parliament and now education minister.