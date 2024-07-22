Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a former funeral directors, after police carried out raids in Glasgow.

Operation Koine, launched on May 5, is an investigation into alleged missing ashes and financial misconduct at A Milne Independent Funeral Directors. Two homes were searched in Glasgow on Monday.

Police Scotland said that “a number of items relevant to the inquiry” were seized, and a woman was arrested. The properties raided were in Springburn and Bishopbriggs, Glasgow. Detectives described the investigation as “sensitive and emotive” and urged people to get in touch.

The woman was released pending further inquiries. Detective Sergeant Kieran Bewick said: “This is a very complex investigation which has had a big impact on those families affected.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far. Our inquiries into this sensitive and emotive case remain ongoing and I would encourage anyone with any information on this case to contact us.

“Anyone wishing to get in touch with officers is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1289 of 2 May, 2024 or use the dedicated email address [email protected].”

Earlier this year, several funeral directors were investigated for a range of misconduct, including mishandling cremated remains and financial fraud. Multiple individuals from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull were arrested following allegations of missing remains and financial misconduct involving pre-paid funeral plans. This investigation led to the recovery of 35 bodies and suspected human ashes from the premises.

In Glasgow, Operation Koine was launched after several families reported missing ashes and mismanagement of funds. Police conducted extensive searches, recovering multiple containers of cremated remains. Some of these remains were handed over to local councils for further identification and handling.