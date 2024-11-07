Two Portuguese women who tragically lost their lives in a crash on the A11 in Norfolk have been named locally, as heartfelt tributes pour in from loved ones.

Sara Pancas died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on Tuesday (November 5) two days after the black Mini One she was driving went into a tree near Ketteringham after 5am on Sunday (November 3).

Her friend, Sara Isabel Ribeiro, aged 29, had been sitting in the back of the car and died at the scene. Two other passengers - a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s who have not yet been named - remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services, including firefighters, nine ambulances and two helicopters, were called to the scene. The road was reopened around six hours later.

A friend paid a tribute to Pancas on Facebook, saying: “We are nothing and more and more life shows us that...I don't even know what to say yet... we grew up together... we were schoolmates and then like everything else in life, each went on their own way. Sara Pancas, shine bright up there.”

Sara Pancas (right) and Sara Isabel Ribeiro (left) were killed after their car crashed into a tree on the A11 in Norfolk | Facebook

Another wrote: "Sweet Sarita, you were a pure and beautiful girl. Rest in peace." Another wrote: “My Sarita, my girl with an easy smile, it's hard to know that you're gone," Lia Rose added. "You had a life ahead of you."

Paying tribute, heartbroken sister of Ribeiro, Badî Na Müve said: “My little sister... she was 29, one year and a few months apart from me! Rest in peace sister, fly high and see you later!”

A friend said Ribeiro left “too soon”, writing: ”My love, my sarinha. Rest in peace. Unfortunately, another girl also called Sara has left. Rest in peace.” Her sister wrote:

Police are appealing to the public for anyone who may have witnessed the crash and in particular seen the manner of driving of the Mini before the incident. Anyone who has any information or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting CAD 69 of November 3.