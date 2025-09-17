A major road in Norfolk was closed today after police found a dead body.

The A47 was closed in both directions earlier today (Wednesday 17 September) due to the incident. National Highways said on X previously: “The #A47 in #Norfolk remains closed in both directions between the #A1075#Dereham and the #B1110 due to a police led incident.”

It later said: “All lanes are now open. The earlier police led incident has now been cleared. Delays of less than 10 minutes on the approach in both directions.”

Norfolk Police have since said that the road was closed because a woman’s body was found. The force said: “An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman’s body in Dereham. Police and ambulance were called to the A47 in Dereham at 00.30am today (Wednesday 17 September) following reports of body on the roadside, later confirmed as that of a woman in her 50s.

“Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death. The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene and it reopened at 11.10am today.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or relevant dashcam footage, or who may have seen the woman near the road last night (Tuesday 16 September). She was wearing a purple top with a burgundy fluffy jacket, black trousers, a black beanie style hat and black Adidas shoes.”

Police said the public can get in touch via the following channels, quoting reference 36/66921/25. Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.