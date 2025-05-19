More poisonous snakes are being spotted in the UK causing an urgent warning to be issued.

In the past week, footage emerged of a sizeable adder slithering on the slopes of Blorenge mountain in Monmouthshire, Wales. Hiker Lorraine Flower captured the snake, adding to a growing list of sightings in the region.

Two days prior, South Wales Police issued a warning about increased adder activity across Port Eynon and near Worm's Head in Gower, Swansea. They urged dog owners to keep pets on leads due to the heightened risk. Similarly, in Anglesey last month, beachgoers saw an adder fall onto rocks and then swim in the sea near Llanbadrig.

Sightings like these are becoming more common, and while adders prefer woodland and heathlands, they are occasionally spotted in gardens and coastal areas. The Wildlife Trusts emphasise that “the Adder is the UK's only venomous snake, but its venom is usually of little danger to people”. Still, their presence raises concern, especially for walkers and pet owners.

Most bites happen when people attempt to handle or get close to the snake, often out of curiosity. Bites tend to occur on the hand, arm, or leg, especially when someone inadvertently steps on an adder in long grass or brushes against it.

Most bites in the UK result in only local symptoms. These include pain, swelling, redness, and bruising around the bite site. In about 70% of cases, the snake doesn't inject venom at all, leading to what's known as a 'dry bite'. Nevertheless, some bites can cause more severe reactions, including nausea, breathing difficulties, or in rare cases, serious complications like kidney failure or anaphylaxis.

If bitten, the first priority is to stay calm. Panicking can increase blood flow and spread venom faster. Keep the bitten limb as still as possible and lie down in the recovery position if you can. Remove any tight clothing or jewellery near the wound to prevent constriction as swelling occurs.

Taking paracetamol can help with pain, but do not take aspirin or ibuprofen, as they can worsen bleeding. Most importantly, seek medical help immediately — call 999 or go to the nearest A&E.

Vigilance, rather than fear, is the best approach. Keep to well-trodden paths, supervise dogs closely, and respect the snake's space.