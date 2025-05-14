A man was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake on a popular beach in the UK.

Julie Davis and Mick Lancaster, from Liverpool, were on a week-long getaway to Anglesey, when 68-year-old Mick was rushed to hospital after being bitten by what is believed to be an adder. He was bitten by the snake on Rhosneigr beach.

Rhosneigr is south-east of Holyhead, and is on the Anglesey Coastal Path. The couple had been enjoying the sun on the beach on Wednesday (May 6) after a dip in the sea when Mick was bitten.

Julie explained: "We were lying on the beach sunbathing, we had just been for a swim in the sea and moved our towels so we were facing the sun. The only thing we can think of is that when we have moved our towels, we hadn't noticed the snake. It had come down off the sand dunes and gone under his towel slightly, then when he has laid on it, it has bitten him.

"We were told afterwards that they don't usually bite unless they are provoked, so that's the only thing we can think of." I thought he had been stung by a wasp at first. I jumped up but couldn't see anything. I said, 'Are you sure it wasn't a wasp?' and he said, 'No, it was something long.' Then he pulled the towel back, and it was curled up underneath. It slithered down towards the water.”

They immediately headed to Bangor Hospital to have Mick's thigh bite examined, as his leg had started to swell. She explained that Mick received two paracetamol for the pain from hospital staff and was kept in overnight for monitoring following a two-hour wait in A&E.

The couple is now keen to raise awareness and urge caution among beachgoers. It comes after an adder was spotted swimming amongst the rocks at Porth Wen beach in Anglesey. Lewis Perrin Williams told North Wales Live that the snake fell from the vegetation on the cliff side and after swimming through the rock pools, tried to make its way across the stones. He then went to find a plank and carry it back up to the undergrowth.

Warnings have also been issued to dog owners after a Jack Russell was killed by an adder bite in Thetford Forest, Suffolk. Logan Mathers, 17, was walking the family dog, Donnie, when an adder shot out and bit the two-year-old Jack Russell on the face who was then taken straight to a vet for treatment while slipping in and out of consciousness.

Donnie's health deteriorated despite being given anti-venom medication and antibiotics. A spokeswoman for Norfolk Wildlife Trust said: “Adders will rarely bite unless provoked, but of course, this can be accidental. Dogs, unfortunately, can be at risk as they are naturally inquisitive and can inadvertently find themselves in the adders. It's wise for dog owners to keep their pets to the path or under close control in areas where adders are likely to be found during March to October.”