Snake on a train: Railway passengers panic as reptile discovered in toilet after departing from Delhi Railway Station, India

Railway passengers were left shocked when they discovered a snake in a train toilet last week.

In an incident reminiscent of the 2006 straight-to-video movie, Snakes on a Train, railway passengers were alarmed to discover they were not alone when visiting the bathroom last week. Panicked travellers found a snake was inside the toilet cubicle on May 3.

The reptile was found by a passenger shortly after the train departed from Delhi Railway Station in India. As word of the snake spread, panic briefly ensued among passengers before train officials were notified.

Staff arrived at the scene and safely removed the cold-blooded creature, which had been resting on the ceiling light inside the WC. Footage taken of the rescue operation shows a staff member removing the snake and holding it with a green plastic bag before releasing it through a door of the moving train.

Action/horror film Snakes on a Train, released in 2006 by The Asylum, was classed as a ‘mockbuster’ with aspects of the film inspired by the film Snakes on a Plane, which was scheduled for theatrical release three days later.

