Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Railway passengers were left shocked when they discovered a snake in a train toilet last week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an incident reminiscent of the 2006 straight-to-video movie, Snakes on a Train, railway passengers were alarmed to discover they were not alone when visiting the bathroom last week. Panicked travellers found a snake was inside the toilet cubicle on May 3.

The reptile was found by a passenger shortly after the train departed from Delhi Railway Station in India. As word of the snake spread, panic briefly ensued among passengers before train officials were notified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff arrived at the scene and safely removed the cold-blooded creature, which had been resting on the ceiling light inside the WC. Footage taken of the rescue operation shows a staff member removing the snake and holding it with a green plastic bag before releasing it through a door of the moving train.

Action/horror film Snakes on a Train, released in 2006 by The Asylum, was classed as a ‘mockbuster’ with aspects of the film inspired by the film Snakes on a Plane, which was scheduled for theatrical release three days later.