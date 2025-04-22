Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An easyJet flight was forced to divert after a passenger claimed to see snakes on the plane.

The man was wearing a t-shirt with a snake print on and appeared to hallucinate that the reptiles were slithering around in the cabin. He repeatedly screamed: 'Snakes on a plane! We need to land!,' the Sun reports.

The man reportedly become threatening and the pilots on the flight from Gatwick Airport to Marrakech in Morocco on Saturday decided to make an emergency landing in Faro due to the commotion caused by the unruly passenger. Local police were alerted and waited on the runway to lead the man off the Airbus A320.

Flight EZY8705 with 180 passengers and crew on board continued its flight to Marrakech, where it landed around 11pm after setting off in London eight hours prior. The diversion caused knock-on delays of up to four hours on the easyJet network on Saturday in the midst of Easter Bank Holiday weekend travels.

A source told The Sun: “It sounds funny to hear a passenger screaming "Snakes on the Plane!" but it was incredibly scary for the families on the easyJet flight. No-one quite knew what was going on, or initially if the flyer had actually seen a snake loose among the cabin at 30,000ft”. They added that it was soon clear that the passenger was allegedly under the influence and 'imagining things'.