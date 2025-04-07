Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A poisonous snake was spotted swimming amongst the rocks at a popular beach in the UK.

Lewis Perrin Williams was exploring the scenic Porth Wen beach in Anglesey, Wales, when he saw the adder in the water. Adders are the only venomous snake in the UK and needs immediate medical attention if someone is bitten.

Mr Perrin Williams told North Wales Live that the snake fell from the vegetation on the cliff side and after swimming through the rock pools, tried to make its way across the stones. He then went to find a plank and carry it back up to the undergrowth.

Mr Williams told North Wales Live: “I was just standing on the beach when I saw it fall down from the undergrowth overhanging a small cliff. That's how it ended up on the beach – I think he might've been a bit sleepy. I found a plank and took him back up to the undergrowth.”

It comes after warnings were issued last week to dog owners after a Jack Russell was killed by an adder bite in Thetford Forest, Suffolk. Logan Mathers, 17, was walking the family dog, Donnie, when an adder shot out and bit the two-year-old Jack Russell on the face who was then taken straight to a vet for treatment while slipping in and out of consciousness.

Donnie's health deteriorated despite being given anti-venom medication and antibiotics. The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) advise that swelling can cause serious problems to dogs if bitten on the face or neck - and the venom can cause severe illness and death.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Wildlife Trust said: “Adders will rarely bite unless provoked, but of course, this can be accidental. Dogs, unfortunately, can be at risk as they are naturally inquisitive and can inadvertently find themselves in the adders. It's wise for dog owners to keep their pets to the path or under close control in areas where adders are likely to be found during March to October.”