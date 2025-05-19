An alert has been issued to anyone buying strawberries at UK supermarkets.

Strawberries are reportedly huge in size this year, with growers admitting they may not even fit in mouths. UK growers have said to the Guardian that they have "never seen anything like it". The alert has been issued for strawberries sold in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and M&S.

Bartosz Pinkosz, the operations director at the Summer Berry Company, said: “We had the darkest January and February since the 70s but then the brightest March and April since 1910. From March onwards it was really kind of perfect for tunnel strawberries. The berries are between 10% and 20% larger.”

Pinkosz said its strawberry plants are yielding “giant” 50g berries you “cannot fit in your mouth”. Nick Marston, the chair of the industry body British Berry Growers, said: “We’re seeing very good size, shape, appearance, and most of all, really great flavour and sugar content, which is what consumers want when they buy British strawberries."

He added: “I’m always a little cautious of saying strawberries are 20% bigger because there’s an average involved and some crops will be slightly smaller than others. But I think it would be fair to say the very nice sunshine, the cool overnight temperatures, are ideal for fruit development.”

“It has been a perfect start to the strawberry season for us ... I have genuinely never seen a harvest produce such large berries consistently. Some are supersized – growing to the size of plums or even kiwi fruits.”

It comes ahead of Wimbledon in July, which will see tennis fans enjoy the fruit with cream or sugar. "Our world-famous berries are hand-picked and delivered to the All England Club each morning where they are inspected by our Food & Drink team to make sure only the best are served to our guests," the website confirmed.