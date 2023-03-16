The Curse at Alton Manor opens on Saturday

Alton Towers will reopen to visitors this weekend with a brand new ride after months of being closed for the winter season.

The Staffordshire-based theme park said it’s new attraction is its most “spine-tingling” yet and will be a welcome addition after fan-favourite rollercoaster Nemesis closed for a revamp last year and will not open again until 2024.

The Curse at Alton Manor is the new addition to the park and will open to thrill-seekers for the first time on Saturday (18 March).

Alton Towers will reopen to visitors this weekend with a brand new ride (Photo: Getty Images)

The haunting and immersive dark ride follows the terrifying story of Emily Alton - the troubled daughter of a pair of Victorian high society figures who prefer partying to parenting.

One night they suddenly disappeared into thin air and the only person remaining was Emily. Some say she still haunts Alton Manor to this day in search of the one thing denied to her – play. Through a dozen extraordinary scenes, visitors are taken on a step-by-step journey as Emily wreaks her revenge.

Those who are brave enough to cross the threshold of The Curse at Alton Manor will also be confronted by flying demons, levitating dolls and haunted chandeliers, the park said.

The Curse at Alton Manor Opens on 18 March (Photo: Alton Towers)

Cutting-edge audio technology makes visitors feel as though Emily is speaking to them directly, while advanced 3D projection-mapping brings each scenario to life. These include The Grand Hall, where an opulent party becomes a scene of death with skeletal bodies lying slumped at tables.

The Demon Doll Workshop gives visitors a chilling insight into the mind of Emily with an operating table at its centre and human-size dolls lining the walls, while The Attic is where the lonely and forgotten child languished with just a doll’s house to entertain her. Ride creators have also hidden fairy-tale easter eggs in each of the rooms that visitors are encouraged to discover.

The Curse at Alton Manor (Photo: Alton Towers)

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to take the wraps off The Curse at Alton Manor and welcome those brave enough to enter.

“We’ve harnessed the power of cutting edge technology to provide a fully immersive experience that blurs the line between reality and Emily’s demonic world.

“Visitors will even seem to disappear in front of their very eyes as a result of a spine-chilling array of special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park. Child’s play, this isn’t. Emily is waiting … The question is, dare you experience what she has in store?”