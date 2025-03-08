Amen Teklay, 15, was found dead in Clarendon Street, Glasgow | Police Scotland

The sister of a teenage boy who was found dead on a Glasgow street earlier this week said she was ‘still in denial’ about his brother’s ‘unexpected’ death.

Amen Teklay, 15, died from fatal injuries on Clarendon Street in the west of the city at around 10.30pm on Wednesday. Police and paramedics attended but the schoolboy, from Knightswood, could not be saved.

Two teenage boys have since been arrested in connection with the death. On Thursday, detectives said they were working with “education partners” as part of the investigation, and on Friday revealed it was being treated as a murder probe.

On Saturday, Police Scotland said that two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are ongoing.

Amen’s sister Delina Teklay, 17, told BBC Scotland that the family were Eritrean refugees and her brother hoped to gain UK citizenship and becoming a doctor or an engineer.

She said: “This was very unexpected and shocking for us. I just think this is a dream and I’m going to wake up tomorrow. I’m still in denial. My dad is devastated, he’s not eating at all or drinking anything. We’re all devastated, it’s shocking.”

Headteacher of St Thomas Aquinas secondary school in Jordanhill, Claire McInally, said the boy’s death was a “shock to the school community”, the BBC reported.

Ms McInally added: “Amen was a friendly and much-loved young man who was really interested in music and the media. He was bright and showed great promise.”