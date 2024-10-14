Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of 57-year-old woman who died after walking her dog in Suffolk.

Anita Rose, from Brantham, was found critically injured on the morning of July 24 after leaving her home around 5am to walk her springer spaniel, Bruce. She was discovered unconscious by a cyclist at approximately 6.25am near Rectory Lane. Despite being rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital with severe head and facial injuries, she died four days later on July 28.

Police have now issued an appeal for help to identify a man captured on CCTV on the morning of the attack, who they believe may hold vital information about the case. This man, however, is not believed to be a suspect.

Anita’s pink Regatta jacket, black phone case which is described as quilted with a gold crown and stud detail, and white Samsung Galaxy Buds2 earphones all remain missing, and detectives continue to appeal for information relating to these items as they may hold key information or evidence to the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick, the senior investigating officer, said: "It was a light morning, and Anita was seen on CCTV wearing a distinctive, brightly coloured jacket during her walk. She was not wearing this when she was found injured by the member of public, and we do not know why this was removed or where it is now."

Anita Rose, who was killed while walking her dog in Suffolk in July 2024 Picture: Suffolk Constabulary | Suffolk Constabulary

“We continue to investigate all possible motives for the attack, and from our enquiries so far there is nothing to suggest that Anita was sexually assaulted. We know Anita used an app on her phone that enabled her to track the route she was taking around the village. She and Bruce walked in a north easterly direction from Palfrey Heights, circled the church and walked south of Rectory Lane into the open countryside.

“She then followed a path along the railway line that runs through Brantham until she turned right towards the top of Newmill Lane. Anita followed Newmill Lane down to the river and doubled back to the top of Newmill Lane where she stopped her app at 6.03am, having walked approximately three miles.

“We know from previous walks that this is the same location where Anita has previously stopped the app and we believe she then retraced her steps away from Newmill Lane with the intent to finish her walk via Decoy Pond but was subject to an attack before she was able to reach it.”

Suffolk police have released an image of a man who they believe holds vital information in Anita Rose's case. | Suffolk Constabulary

Extensive enquiries have taken place since the incident, including forensic work, searches, house-to-house enquiries and CCTV analysis. Specialist officers continue to support Anita’s family and are keeping them updated on the investigation during this distressing time.”

DCI Connick added: “I’d like to express my thanks to all those who have come forward with information so far and encourage anyone else who can help with our investigation to please contact police if you haven’t already done so.

“Anita’s family deserve answers and anyone with information, no matter how big, small or even irrelevant it may initially seem, are urged to contact us as it may assist us to establish the full circumstances surrounding Anita’s injuries and subsequent death.”

Anyone who recognises the unidentified potential witness from the CCTV image, or has any information that may assist with this inquiry is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via the online portal or by telephone 0800 051 6076 up until 10pm this evening, Monday 14 October. Thereafter, please call the incident room on 01473 613513 .

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 , or via their online form.