The union said it will fight “tooth and nail” against the new legislation that requires minimum levels of service during industrial action

The Conservatives are taking a “wrecking ball” to our “fundamental right to strike” as a law on minimum service levels during industrial action has been passed, a union said.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) vowed to fight the new law “tooth and nail” and argued it would damage workers’ rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act cleared both Houses of Parliament after a battle over its impact and was granted Royal Assent on Thursday (20 July).

It will allow ministers to impose minimum levels of service during industrial action by ambulance staff, firefighters, railway workers and those in other sectors deemed essential.

It has faced strong opposition from unions and opposition parties in Parliament with Labour pledging to repeal the law if it gets into government.

The Act had been caught in the parliamentary tussle between the Commons and Lords known as ping-pong with peers concerned about the lack of detail within the legislation.

Tories ‘taking a wrecking ball’ to strike laws as controversial bill becomes law. (Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the House of Lords, Labour peer Lord Collins of Highbury, said it is a “skeletal Bill” which “doesn’t have the support of workers’ representatives or employers”

He said: “It’s impracticable and it will simply result in not achieving the objectives of the Bill as the government set out, but worsening the situation in industrial relations.

“Even the government’s own impact assessments have said it could possibly increase strikes.”

The TUC said the new law will give ministers the power to “snatch away the right to strike from a massive one in five workers – that’s 5.5 million people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The union said: “No-one should be sacked for trying to win better pay and conditions at work – especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. But that is exactly what this draconian legislation will allow.

“Make no mistake, the TUC will fight this pernicious legislation tooth and nail – exploring all options including legal routes.”

The Scottish government’s wellbeing economy and fair work secretary Neil Gray said it is “extremely disappointing” to hear that the Bill has received Royal Assent.

He said the Act is “unnecessarily inflammatory” and will “act against the interest of the public.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, business minister Kevin Hollinrake claimed the new law will provide an “appropriate balance between the ability to strike and protecting lives and livelihoods”.

He added that it will “not prevent a union from organising industrial action.”

The Minimum Service Levels Bill was previously judged as not fit for purpose by an independent body tasked with assessing proposed legislation.

The Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC) criticised the government’s impact assessment of the Bill, saying it had failed to consider all impacts of the policy and that some of its claims were not backed up with evidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Deputy Leader, described the judgement as “damning”.

It comes as NHS consultants across England are holding a 48-hour strike from 7am on Thursday (20 July) until 7am on Saturday (22 July).

Professor Sir Stephen Powis warned mass disruption will be expected across the NHS with “routine care virtually at a standstill”.