Asda deaths: Tragedy as two die in separate incidents at Kent and Gosport stores in one week
In Ashford, Kent, a woman suffered a medical emergency at the Asda store on Friday, January 17, at around 6pm. Ambulances and police rushed to the scene, and the woman was transported to William Harvey Hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts, she sadly passed away.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “Crews assessed and treated the patient before conveying them to William Harvey Hospital in a serious condition.” Flowers have been laid outside the supermarket in her memory, and heartfelt tributes continue to pour in from the local community.
Meanwhile, on January 11, a 69-year-old man tragically died following a collision in the car park of the Asda store in Dock Road, Gosport. The incident occurred around 5.45pm when a blue Volkswagen Passat struck the pedestrian. Members of the public managed to assist the man from under the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hampshire Police confirmed that his family has been informed and is receiving support. The car park was temporarily closed for investigation but has since reopened. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them, quoting reference 44250015030, or to submit information online.
