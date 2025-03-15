Children were rushed to hospital after a swing snapped and trapped them at a play park at a UK seaside attraction.

The children were trapped inside a swing at an Ayr beach park, southwest of Glasgow, after the cable snapped. A troubling clip shows a group of boys attempting to free themselves from the swing on March 9.

One of the boys managed to squeeze from from the wreckage while others struggled to get out. Several girls, who were not on the swing at the time, could be heard laughing before starting to panic when they realised the boys were in trouble.

"I'm going to cry," one of the girls could be heard saying. Parents said how two boys, both aged 12, were taken to Ayr Hospital after the incident at the busy shorefront attraction.

One boy was left with a concussion while another was checked by a medic after complaining of breathing difficulties as well as back and neck pain. A third child is understood to have been taken to hospital the following day after suffering a concussion.

A parent who did not want to be named told the Daily Record: "I got a phone call from my son about 5pm. He said something at the park had broken and he had fallen and hurt himself. A lady then phone to say they were all on a swing down which snapped and they all fell.

“I rushed down when I got there he was with his friend. His friend said his head was sore so I took him home. I took my son to hospital and his friend was taken by his parents. The doctors did a full check over and told my son he had some soft tissue damage. His friend was told he had concussion."

A South Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: "The safety of our play areas is paramount and play equipment is inspected on a weekly basis by qualified Council employees. We are currently investigating the incident and the equipment has been removed from the play area. The equipment in question is not in use in any other Council play area in South Ayrshire. We wish the young people affected a speedy recovery."