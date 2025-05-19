Police have warned the public to avoid Bangor high street after “multiple shots” were fired.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has cautioned the public to keep clear of Bangor’s High Street after the incident on Sunday (May 18). A large contingent of armed police was quickly dispatched in response to the firearms disturbance.

Both marked and unmarked vehicles were seen racing at high speed to the location, deploying approximately 30 officers onto the high street in County Antrim. Footage capturing the dramatic confrontation showed armed officers shouting at the man to "put the gun down" while he remained positioned in the entrance of the offices of a local taxi company.

It then showed the individual being carefully led to safety by two valiant armed officers using their bodies to shield them from harm. Bangor's High Street remains sectioned off as the authorities investigate the incident. Advisories to avoid the area are still in place.

In a late-night announcement at 12.30am on Monday (May 19), the PSNI Ards and North Down stated: "A man has been detained by police in relation to the earlier incident in the High Street area of Bangor.

"Cordons remain in place as officers carry out investigative enquiries. We appreciate the public's patience and ask that you still continue to avoid the area at this time."