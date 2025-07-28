Belfast Zoo has closed its doors for a second day due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The zoo said on Sunday, it was closed for essential maintenance works. It added that a team would be on-site as normal, ensuring all animals continue to receive the "highest standard of care and have everything they need".

The zoo also apologised for any inconvenience caused for those with pre-booked tickets and advised them to contact them for a refund. A brief notice outside the zoo on Sunday, July 27 stated: "We regret to inform you that Belfast Zoo is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances, for further updates please check our social media.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible." It adds that to rearrange tickets or request a refund, visitors should email [email protected].

In a update on Sunday evening the Zoo added: "Belfast Zoo has had to close today due to a maintenance issue with the water supply. This is not linked to the e-coli issue in June. Animal welfare has not been impacted. Our maintenance team is currently looking into this.

"The Zoo will remain closed to the public tomorrow (Monday 28 July) to allow necessary maintenance or repairs to take place." Last month, Belfast Zoo was forced to temporarily close for a few days following the discovery of a small amount of e.coli in a routine water sample taken from the site. It is understood this was an isolated incident.