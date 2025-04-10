Bethnal Green fire: Eleven injured and dozens evacuated as fire rips through Bradbeer House flats in east London
Fire crews raced to Bethnal Green's Bradbeer House just before midnight when thick smoke was seen belching into the air around the building. Emergency responders evacuated dozens of residents.
Firefighters were seen battling to put out the blaze as thick smoke billowed above. In total, eight fire engines carrying 60 firefighters responded to the inferno. They used specialist breathing apparatus and fire escape hoods to drag seven people from the apartment block.
London Ambulance Service treated 17 people at the scene, 11 of whom were taken to hospital. The fire was under control by 01:05 BST on Thursday.
London Fire Brigade, which sent crews from Shadwell, Shoreditch, Bethnal Green and Poplar, said the cause of the fire was under investigation
