Human bones have been discovered by a residential street near a UK airport. Police confirmed on Saturday (17 February) that the remains found near Birmingham Airport are those of an adult male.

The remains were found by a member of the public on a “patch of land” near Digby Drive in Marston Green, Solihull, which is in the shadow of Birmingham Airport. West Midlands Police said they were made aware of the grim discovery at around 5.30pm.

The area off Digby Drive in Marston Green, Birmingham, on Sunday Picture: Joseph Walshe / SWNS

A local resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "It's a big shock. Things like this don't really happen in Marston Green, it's always been a nice area. The walkway where the bones were found is very popular in summer, this morning we wondered why police were here."

A narrow alley behind houses, which cost on average around £299,000, was cordoned off on Saturday. A blue forensic tent was erected at the scene which was guarded by two police vans and a police car.