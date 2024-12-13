Birmingham Star Flyer ride accident: Several injured after fairground ride at popular Christmas market 'collapses'
Birmingham Police said officers rushed to Centenary Square yesterday evening (Thursday 12 December) following reports of an issue with the Star Flyer ride. Images shared online showed seats tangled on the ride and police confirmed "a small number" of people were treated by paramedics at the scene.
Two people were taken to the hospital after the incident. The police force urged people to stay away from the area.
It said in a statement: "We currently have officers in Centenary Square, #Birmingham following reports of an issue with one of the rides. A small number of people are being treated at the scene by paramedics, but no serious injuries have been reported.
"Centenary Square remains cordoned off this evening while we support our emergency service colleagues. Please avoid the area."
After speaking to an armed police officer, Birmingham Live reporter Ben Perrin said: "He said some were injured, but not sure how badly. A police cordon is in place."
He added: "There's half a dozen ambulances and rapid response vehicles at the scene. A police cordon is in place covering two fairground rides - including the Star Flyer. A number of police officers and one fire engine remain at the scene now."
The West Midlands Fire Service confirmed they also responded to the incident at around 9.30pm. It said the ride "failed and crashed", dropping to ground level while in operation.
This resulted in "a number of casualties", it added. One person was taken to the hospital and "several others" were discharged at the scene. In a further update shared this evening, West Midlands Ambulance said two women were taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "On arrival, crews found 13 patients. Two women, were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. Nine women and three men were assessed by medics before being given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."
