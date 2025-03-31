Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 50 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a factory on an industrial estate which "involves plastics".

Residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut after the blaze began at just after 00:30 BST on Shadsworth industrial estate on Sett End Road, Blackburn, Lancashire Fire and Rescue service (LFRS) said. Explosions could be heard and a large plume of smoke could be seen in the sky above the fire near the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

There have been no reported injuries and LFRS said the fire had been brought under control overnight. Tom Cookson, group manager at LFRS, said crews were met with a "well developed fire involving polypropylene at one of the businesses on the industrial estate".

He added: "The smoke plume has significantly reduced in the last hour and the fire is surrounded. We're going to be here throughout the day damping down and dealing with hot spots as they flare up."

Blackburn Police said on Facebook the hospital remained open, but Haslingden Road from the M65 to the hospital was down to one lane and "will be for a while". The fire service previously said: "The fire involves plastics and there is a significant smoke plume affecting the local area."