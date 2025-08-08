Blackpool Airshow 2025: Iconic RAF Red Arrows to appear at event and Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - exact routes and timings this weekend
The Red Arrows will be visible in the skies over Lancashire, North Wales, Scotland and Yorkshire as the team make appearances at both of the events. The aerobatic team will perform at Blackpool Airshow on August 9 at 2pm and will then set off across Cumbria for the flypast in Edinburgh at 6.15pm.
On Sunday August 10, the team will make their second appearance at the Blackpool Airshow at 5pm. From there they will make their way across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to their base at RAF Waddington.
Although not flying directly over Greater Manchester, there is a chance to see them on Saturday and Sunday if you’re near Bolton as the Red Arrows are due to fly over Belmont. Listed below are the exact timings.
Saturday 9 August
Blackpool Airshow
- Blackpool - 1.38pm
- North west of Southport - 1.40pm
- Oversea - 1.44pm
- Llandudno - 1.47pm
- North of Colwyn Bay - 1.48pm
- Rhyl - 1.49pm
- South west of Eccleston - 1.54pm
- South west of Belmont - 1.55pm
- South east of Copster Green - 1.57pm
- South of Esprick - 2pm
- Blackpool display - 2.01pm
Blackpool to Edinburgh
- Blackpool - 5.42pm
- Cleveleys - 5.44pm
- Haverthwaite - 5.47pm
- North west of Penrith - 5.52pm
- North west of Preston - 6.04pm
- North east of Eyemouth - 6.06pm
- Oversea - 6.08pm
- South east of Gullane - 6.12pm
- North of Longniddry - 6.13pm
- North of Musselbrugh - 6.14pm
- Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - 6.15pm
- Murrayfield Stadium - 6.16pm
- North west of Moffat - 6.21pm
- South west of Annan - 6.25pm
- South west of Whitehaven - 6.30pm
- Blackpool - 6.38pm
Sunday 10 August
Blackpool Airshow
- Blackpool - 4.38pm
- North west of Southport - 4.40pm
- Oversea - 4.44pm
- Llandudno - 4.47pm
- North of Colwyn Bay - 4.48pm
- Rhyl - 4.49pm
- South west of Eccleston - 4.54pm
- South west of Belmont - 4.55pm
- South east of Copster Green - 4.57pm
- South of Esprick - 5pm
- Blackpool Display - 5.01pm
- Oversea - 5.25pm
- Blackpool - 5.28pm
Blackpool Airport to RAF Waddington
- Blackpool - 7.30pm
- Cleveleys - 7.32pm
- North of Great Eccleston - 7.33pm
- North east of Grassington - 7.38pm
- South east of Tollerton - 7.43pm
- Swinefleet - 7.47pm
- South of Scotton 7.50pm
- RAF Waddington - 7.53pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.