The iconic RAF Red Arrows will appear at Blackpool Airshow and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this weekend.

The Red Arrows will be visible in the skies over Lancashire, North Wales, Scotland and Yorkshire as the team make appearances at both of the events. The aerobatic team will perform at Blackpool Airshow on August 9 at 2pm and will then set off across Cumbria for the flypast in Edinburgh at 6.15pm.

On Sunday August 10, the team will make their second appearance at the Blackpool Airshow at 5pm. From there they will make their way across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to their base at RAF Waddington.

Although not flying directly over Greater Manchester, there is a chance to see them on Saturday and Sunday if you’re near Bolton as the Red Arrows are due to fly over Belmont. Listed below are the exact timings.

The iconic RAF Red Arrows will appear at Blackpool Airshow and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this weekend. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Saturday 9 August

Blackpool Airshow

Blackpool - 1.38pm

North west of Southport - 1.40pm

Oversea - 1.44pm

Llandudno - 1.47pm

North of Colwyn Bay - 1.48pm

Rhyl - 1.49pm

South west of Eccleston - 1.54pm

South west of Belmont - 1.55pm

South east of Copster Green - 1.57pm

South of Esprick - 2pm

Blackpool display - 2.01pm

Blackpool to Edinburgh

Blackpool - 5.42pm

Cleveleys - 5.44pm

Haverthwaite - 5.47pm

North west of Penrith - 5.52pm

North west of Preston - 6.04pm

North east of Eyemouth - 6.06pm

Oversea - 6.08pm

South east of Gullane - 6.12pm

North of Longniddry - 6.13pm

North of Musselbrugh - 6.14pm

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - 6.15pm

Murrayfield Stadium - 6.16pm

North west of Moffat - 6.21pm

South west of Annan - 6.25pm

South west of Whitehaven - 6.30pm

Blackpool - 6.38pm

Sunday 10 August

Blackpool Airshow

Blackpool - 4.38pm

North west of Southport - 4.40pm

Oversea - 4.44pm

Llandudno - 4.47pm

North of Colwyn Bay - 4.48pm

Rhyl - 4.49pm

South west of Eccleston - 4.54pm

South west of Belmont - 4.55pm

South east of Copster Green - 4.57pm

South of Esprick - 5pm

Blackpool Display - 5.01pm

Oversea - 5.25pm

Blackpool - 5.28pm

Blackpool Airport to RAF Waddington

Blackpool - 7.30pm

Cleveleys - 7.32pm

North of Great Eccleston - 7.33pm

North east of Grassington - 7.38pm

South east of Tollerton - 7.43pm

Swinefleet - 7.47pm

South of Scotton 7.50pm

RAF Waddington - 7.53pm