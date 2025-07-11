Red Arrows flight path today: Iconic RAF jets flying in UK skies above Bournemouth, Havant and Ryde as part of Goodwood festival
The Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatics team are performing at Goodwood Festival of Speed once again. They also performed there yesterday (Thursday 10 July).
It will be much of the same today as their scheduled flight path is expected to see them depart Bournemouth Airport at 12.50pm. They will then fly towards the festival and are expected to be over Ryde at 12.56pm.
Before reaching Ryde, their path should take them over Freshwater, Wellow and Newport. They're also expected over Seaview, Havenstreet and Nettlestone.
Following the conclusion of their display at around 1.24pm, they are due to head back to Bournemouth, the same way they arrived. Flight radars have them over Ryde again at around 1.39pm.
All flight paths and timings are subject to change.
- Bournemouth: 12:50pm
- Oversea: 12:51pm
- VCY Ryde: 12:56pm
- VCY Havant: 12:58pm
- VCY Funtington: 12:59pm
- Goodwood Display: 1pm
- NW of Arundel: 1:24pm
- NE of Arundel: 1:26pm
- Oversea: 1:35pm
- VCY Ryde: 1:39pm
- Oversea: 1:43pm
- Bournemouth: 1:45pm
