The Red Arrows will be flying over a number of towns in the UK today (Friday 11 July).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatics team are performing at Goodwood Festival of Speed once again. They also performed there yesterday (Thursday 10 July).

It will be much of the same today as their scheduled flight path is expected to see them depart Bournemouth Airport at 12.50pm. They will then fly towards the festival and are expected to be over Ryde at 12.56pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before reaching Ryde, their path should take them over Freshwater, Wellow and Newport. They're also expected over Seaview, Havenstreet and Nettlestone.

The Red Arrows will be flying over a number of towns in the UK today (Friday 11 July). (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Following the conclusion of their display at around 1.24pm, they are due to head back to Bournemouth, the same way they arrived. Flight radars have them over Ryde again at around 1.39pm.

All flight paths and timings are subject to change.

Bournemouth: 12:50pm

Oversea: 12:51pm

VCY Ryde: 12:56pm

VCY Havant: 12:58pm

VCY Funtington: 12:59pm

Goodwood Display: 1pm

NW of Arundel: 1:24pm

NE of Arundel: 1:26pm

Oversea: 1:35pm

VCY Ryde: 1:39pm

Oversea: 1:43pm

Bournemouth: 1:45pm