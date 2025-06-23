Red Arrows flight path: Display team set for four shows at end of June - full dates and times

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

23rd Jun 2025, 7:47pm
The Red Arrows are set to take flight once again as part of their 60th display season, with several appearances lined up across the UK this week.

According to the latest schedule shared by Military Airshows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will perform at four events between June 28 and June 29, offering aviation fans more opportunities to witness the iconic red jets in action.

Here are the confirmed displays and estimated times:

Friday, June 28

  • Shuttleworth Festival of Flight (Old Warden): Display between 3.45pm and 4.20pm
  • North East Lincolnshire Armed Forces Day (Cleethorpes): Display between 12.25pm and 1pm

The Red Arrows are set to take flight once again as part of their 60th display season, with several appearances lined up across the UK this coming weekend.placeholder image
The Red Arrows are set to take flight once again as part of their 60th display season, with several appearances lined up across the UK this coming weekend. | Getty

Saturday, June 29

  • Isle of Wight Armed Forces’ Day: Display between 11.40am and 12.15pm
  • Battle of Britain Airshow (Headcorn): Display between 5.10pm and 5.45pm

The Royal Air Force reminds the public that all timings are subject to change based on weather conditions and operational needs. Spectators are encouraged to monitor updates from the RAF and event organisers throughout the day.

Related topics:Red ArrowsSpectators

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice