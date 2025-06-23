The Red Arrows are set to take flight once again as part of their 60th display season, with several appearances lined up across the UK this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest schedule shared by Military Airshows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will perform at four events between June 28 and June 29, offering aviation fans more opportunities to witness the iconic red jets in action.

Here are the confirmed displays and estimated times:

Friday, June 28

Shuttleworth Festival of Flight (Old Warden): Display between 3.45pm and 4.20pm

North East Lincolnshire Armed Forces Day (Cleethorpes): Display between 12.25pm and 1pm

The Red Arrows are set to take flight once again as part of their 60th display season, with several appearances lined up across the UK this coming weekend. | Getty

Saturday, June 29

Isle of Wight Armed Forces’ Day: Display between 11.40am and 12.15pm

Battle of Britain Airshow (Headcorn): Display between 5.10pm and 5.45pm

The Royal Air Force reminds the public that all timings are subject to change based on weather conditions and operational needs. Spectators are encouraged to monitor updates from the RAF and event organisers throughout the day.