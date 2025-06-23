Red Arrows flight path: Display team set for four shows at end of June - full dates and times
According to the latest schedule shared by Military Airshows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will perform at four events between June 28 and June 29, offering aviation fans more opportunities to witness the iconic red jets in action.
Here are the confirmed displays and estimated times:
Friday, June 28
- Shuttleworth Festival of Flight (Old Warden): Display between 3.45pm and 4.20pm
- North East Lincolnshire Armed Forces Day (Cleethorpes): Display between 12.25pm and 1pm
Saturday, June 29
- Isle of Wight Armed Forces’ Day: Display between 11.40am and 12.15pm
- Battle of Britain Airshow (Headcorn): Display between 5.10pm and 5.45pm
The Royal Air Force reminds the public that all timings are subject to change based on weather conditions and operational needs. Spectators are encouraged to monitor updates from the RAF and event organisers throughout the day.
