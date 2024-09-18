Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid following the death of a mother and her nine-year-old son, which police have now described as ‘unexplained’.

Tasmin Paterson, 31, and her son, Hudson Paterson died after emergency services were called to a home in Bodmin, Cornwall, following concerns for their welfare. Police say the circumstances around the tragedy on September 7 are still being investigated - but confirmed they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Paying tribute to his son, Hudson’s father said: “The grief we feel for the loss of a son, my son, stepson, nephew, and grandson cannot be understated. Hudson was a quiet but cheeky chappy, whose love for cars was as big as the love for his family and friends.

“Hudson was adored, loved, cherished, and everyday brought a smile to those that he loved and loved him. Hudson no longer being here is truly devastating for me as his dad and my family. It's soul destroying and the grief is unimaginable.

Tasmin Paterson, 31, and her son, Hudson Paterson, aged nine, died after emergency services were called to a home in Bodmin, Cornwall, following concerns for their welfare. | Devon and Cornwall Police / SWNS

“I thank those for the messages of love and support, we would appreciate respect and privacy for Hudson and my family during this heartbreaking time.”

Tasmin’s family paid tribute saying: “Tasmin was very much loved and will be missed by those who loved her. Our hearts are broken to lose a daughter and a beautiful grandson, who was the light of our lives. Life will never be the same again.”

Tasmin’s partner and his family said: “Tasmin had been a shining star who had left an overwhelming legacy of love and positivity on their lives and that they were privileged to have known her and would always continue to cherish her memory.”

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: “Tasmin and Hudson’s deaths continue to be treated as unexplained and our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“We are not seeking to speak to anyone in connection to their deaths and this remains an isolated and very tragic incident. Our thoughts remain with their families and friends, and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”