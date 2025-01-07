Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A body has been discovered in Spain, believed to be that of John George, a 37-year-old father of two from Belfast who went missing while on holiday in Alicante.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

johMr George was reported missing after failing to board his flight home to Northern Ireland on December 18. He last made contact with his family four days earlier.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, the discovery of the body ends “an extremely tortuous search process”. Solicitor firm KRW Law said Mr George’s father contacted them shortly after 5pm to say that Spanish police believe they have found his son’s remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A murder investigation has also been launched, it said. “Mr Billy George was told that his son’s body was now in a morgue awaiting formal identification,” the statement said.

“The family are both distressed but also relieved at this latest news. It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body. The family want to thank all who have helped and supported them over the last number of days.

John George

“They now respectfully ask for some privacy to allow them both time and space to engage on the next harrowing stages on what is now a formalised murder investigation.”

Family and friends travelled to Spain to assist in the search efforts, appealing for information about his whereabouts. His parents, Billy and Sharon, along with siblings Darren, Courtney, and Caitlin, were joined by up to 50 friends and relatives from Northern Ireland in a large-scale operation to locate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His brother, Darren George, expressed the family’s determination to bring John home, saying on Sunday: “The searches can be frustrating as we're getting no answers at the end of them. It's very frustrating, and we are being left very angry.

“Someone knows where John is. They need to give it up, and they need to give the location, whether it's done anonymously. This isn't going to stop, and certainly we're not going to go away until we get John's body. We get John's body, we're on the next flight out of here.”