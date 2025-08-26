Body found in Savernake Forest: 'Charred' human remains found by horrified dog walker at UK beauty spot
Wiltshire Police was called to Savernake Forest near Marlborough at about 08:00 BST on Monday. Officers are now trying to identify the man's cause of death and his identity.
The force described the death as "sudden" but "non-suspicious". "As with all investigations of this nature we are keeping an open mind and following all lines of enquiry," a spokesman for the force said.
A cordon was put in place and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area. Police have also asked the public and the media not to speculate about the case.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after the dog walker alerted police. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time.
Savernake Forest is a popular spot for picnic-goers and campers. The beauty spot is packed with history and is a Special Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) as well as a registered important historic park.