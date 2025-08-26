A man's charred remains have been discovered in a forest at a UK beauty spot.

Wiltshire Police was called to Savernake Forest near Marlborough at about 08:00 BST on Monday. Officers are now trying to identify the man's cause of death and his identity.

The force described the death as "sudden" but "non-suspicious". "As with all investigations of this nature we are keeping an open mind and following all lines of enquiry," a spokesman for the force said.

A cordon was put in place and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area. Police have also asked the public and the media not to speculate about the case.

Savernake Forest is a popular spot for picnic-goers and campers. The beauty spot is packed with history and is a Special Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) as well as a registered important historic park.