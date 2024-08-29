Body found on Aberavon beach: Body found by passerby on popular beach in Wales as police probe 'unexplained' death
The discovery prompted a large police presence at the scene. South Wales Police have confirmed the body was discovered on Aberavon Beach at around 9.25am on yesterday (Wednesday 28 August).
According to eyewitnesses, officers were still at the scene yesterday including the Welsh Ambulance Service. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene and formal identification has yet to take place.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police was called at approximately 9:25am today (Wednesday August 28) to a report of a body found by a member of the public at Aberavon Beach. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place and investigations into the incident are ongoing. The death at this moment is being treated as unexplained."
