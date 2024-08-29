Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dead body was found by a member of public on a popular tourist beach in Port Talbot, Wales.

The discovery prompted a large police presence at the scene. South Wales Police have confirmed the body was discovered on Aberavon Beach at around 9.25am on yesterday (Wednesday 28 August).

According to eyewitnesses, officers were still at the scene yesterday including the Welsh Ambulance Service. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene and formal identification has yet to take place.

A dead body was found by a member of public on a popular tourist beach in Port Talbot, Wales. (Photo: Jenny Thompson - stock.adobe.com)

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police was called at approximately 9:25am today (Wednesday August 28) to a report of a body found by a member of the public at Aberavon Beach. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place and investigations into the incident are ongoing. The death at this moment is being treated as unexplained."

The incident comes after a body has been found in the search for 18-year-old Chris Koppany from Ryde, who was last seen at a beach on the Isle of Wight last Thursday (22 August). Sadly Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers discovered the body of a man on Saturday morning (24 August). So far formal identification has not taken place but the family of Mr Koppany has been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.