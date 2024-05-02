Body of man pulled out of South Pier sea in Blackpool as police describe death as 'not suspicious'
The body of a man has been pulled from the sea. Emergency crews were called to the scene close to the South Pier in Blackpool at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (May 1) following reports of a body in the water. The man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancashire Police said his family have been informed. The force said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. A file will be passed to the local coroner.
In a statement, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a body in the sea near to the South Pier in Blackpool, at around 7:30pm yesterday (May 1, 2024). Sadly, the body of a man in his 40s was found.
"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be passed to the coroner in due course."
