The body of a man has been pulled from the sea. Emergency crews were called to the scene close to the South Pier in Blackpool at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (May 1) following reports of a body in the water. The man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said his family have been informed. The force said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. A file will be passed to the local coroner.

A body has been pulled from the sea in Blackpool

In a statement, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a body in the sea near to the South Pier in Blackpool, at around 7:30pm yesterday (May 1, 2024). Sadly, the body of a man in his 40s was found.