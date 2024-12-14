Boots has issued an urgent product recall after it was discovered that a popular Christmas gift set posed a “risk of burns” to customers.

The high street health and beauty store has said that the Radley Cosy Up mug and sock set has been recalled after it was reported that the bottom of the mug could crack and break when used with hot liquid. Customers who have purchased the set have been urged not to use the mug as this could lead to burns from hot liquid in the case of breakage.

The recall concerns the Cosy Up set with the barcode 5016155273331. A Boots spokesperson said: “We have been informed of a potential safety issue with the mug in this set. In some instances, the base of the mug is cracking and separating when in use, therefore, this product is being recalled.”

The store warned that the set, which had been part of the Christmas gift range being sold at Boots, may have been bought as gifts for other. Customers who have bought it as a gift are being told not to pass it on or, if already gifted, inform the recipient of the recall as soon as possible.

The Radley Cosy Up set has been recalled from Boots stores amid reports that the mug in the set could break when using hot liquid and cause burns. | Office for Product Safety & Standards/Boots

The spokesperson said: “The safety and well-being of our customers is very important to us so we’re asking that you stop using the mug and return it to your nearest Boots store at your earliest convenience for a full refund. If you’ve bought this product for someone else, it’s important that you let them know about this as soon as possible.”