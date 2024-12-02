A man holds a phone, displaying word of ''brain rot'', as the Oxford Dictionary has chosen the word, which refers to the unnecessary and entertaining use of social media, as the word of the year in London, United Kingdom on December 2, 2024. | Anadolu via Getty Images

If you've ever felt drained or foggy after hours of scrolling through TikTok or binge-watching shows, you’ve likely experienced brain rot - the Oxford Word of the Year for 2024.

Chosen through a public vote of over 37,000 people worldwide, the term reflects a growing concern about the cognitive effects of our digital habits.

“Brain rot is a term people use to describe that foggy, numbed-out feeling you get when you’ve consumed too much low-quality, repetitive content,” explains Dr Elena Touroni, consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic. “It’s that sense of being mentally drained or dulled after hours of scrolling social media or engaging with material that doesn’t challenge or stimulate your mind.”

While the term feels modern, its roots are surprisingly old. In 1854, American writer Henry David Thoreau used "brain rot" in his book Walden to describe the mental clutter caused by trivial distractions. Decades later, Alvin Toffler in the 1970s warned that overconsumption of media could lead to "future shock" - a form of mental stagnation from information overload.

Why is it popular now?

In 2024, brain rot resonates in our hyper-digital world. “The term captures a shared experience,” says Touroni. “With the rise of short-form content like TikTok and Instagram Reels, many of us feel glued to our screens, leading to a growing awareness of how digital habits affect our mental clarity.”

Though brain rot doesn’t physically alter the brain, it does lead to noticeable cognitive and behavioural changes. “The effects range from difficulty concentrating and reduced productivity to feelings of stress, anxiety, or dissatisfaction,” explains Touroni. Over time, it can impact mental health and make it harder to focus on meaningful tasks.

Speaking on its decision, Oxford University says: “‘Brain rot’ is defined as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging. Also: something characterised as likely to lead to such deterioration”.

“Our experts noticed that ‘brain rot’ gained new prominence this year as a term used to capture concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media. The term increased in usage frequency by 230% between 2023 and 2024.”

What is the most popular brain rot meme?

A famous example of a brain rot meme is the "Skibidi Toilet" series, which gained popularity and is often cited as perfect content that leads to brain rot as it uses toilets as main characters, creepy images, and catchy music.

The brain rot cat meme has also gained popularity, featuring images or videos of cats in funny or exaggerated states, often accompanied by captions referencing "brain rot."

How to combat brain rot?

Set limits - “Limit access to social media and be disciplined,” advises Jackson. “Restrict use to a few set times a day and for set periods in length.”

Find engaging alternatives - “Swap passive scrolling for more enriching activities, like reading a book, journaling, or exploring a creative hobby,” suggests Touroni. “These activities allow your mind to engage in a healthier way.”

Get moving - “Regular exercise is a powerful antidote to mental fog,” highlights Touroni. “Even a short walk outdoors can help clear your mind and boost your focus.”

Take digital detox breaks - Although a cliché, a digital detox and going cold turkey from social media can change how users view their relationships with social media,” says Jackson. “A week free from Twitter use will change how it is viewed going forward.”

Stimulate your brain in positive ways - “Engage with material that challenges you, like learning a new skill, solving puzzles, or having meaningful conversations,” advises Touroni. “It’s about feeding your mind with quality content.”

Be intentional about media choices - “Choose content that aligns with your interests and values, such as documentaries, thoughtful podcasts or books that inspire you,” suggests Touroni.