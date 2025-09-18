A young girl has been shot in the street by an airgun in what police believe to be a "racially aggravated attack".

The nine-year-old victim was hit with an airgun around 1.30pm in Chakeshill Drive, Brentry, Bristol on Thursday 2 September. The girl was shot three times by pellets but police said she did not suffer serious injuries although she has been left traumatised.

The incident is being treated as a racially aggravated attack, and is thought to involve two people. Avon and Somerset Police are seeking a white male, aged 17-18 years old, roughly 5ft 11ins tall, with dark blonde hair and a slim face. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a distinctive blue padded coat and was riding a black electric scooter with white writing.

After the girl was shot, a racial comment was made. The force has said it is investigating the incident and are supporting the victim and her family.

“We have launched an investigation into the incident, are supporting the victim and her family, and have referred them to Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) for support. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.” It added: “We are now appealing for any witnesses and those with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it immediately afterwards, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225247677, or complete our online appeals form.”