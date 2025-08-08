On the first day of this year’s Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, a hot air balloon has been caught on camera crashing into a primary school.

This is the shocking moment a hot air balloon crashed into a primary school during the first day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. The balloon was spotted flying low before hitting the roof of Oasis Academy Connaught, Knowle West in the city, close to the scheduled landing site, on Friday morning (August 8) at 7.11am.

The balloon basket was seen tipping as they tried to get back into the air and it "looked like the people were going to fall out". However, the balloon was able to recover and rise again up and over the roof of the school.

Resident Stephanie, 22, a lash technician, who captured the moment said: "I thought 'that one is looking a bit low' and pressed record. "The basket was tilting - it looked like they were going to fall out. It must have been scary.”

A spokesperson for the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, said: “During this morning's incredible mass ascent of 90 hot air balloons, one of the balloons clipped a roof as it was coming into land. Everyone landed safely, and we are looking forward to a brilliant Fiesta weekend.”

The annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta runs across four days where teams from the UK and across the world gather to participate in mass ascents where as many as 100 balloons may launch at a time. It is one of the largest festivals of its kind with more than 100,000 visitors attending each day.

Taking place at Ashton Court, the mass launches take place twice a day, at 6am and 6pm, subject to the weather. Bristol's Balloon Fiesta was first held in 1979, reflecting the strong tradition of ballooning in the area, stretching back as far as the eighteenth century.

One of the highlights of the event is the night glow, when balloons are inflated and glow to music after dark. These are held on the opening Thursday and Saturday night at around 9.30pm, followed by a fireworks display.