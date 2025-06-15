A hot air balloon crash in Turkey has left one dead and 19 more injured after ‘a sudden change of wind’ caused the pilot to fall from the basket.

The pilot of a tourist hot air balloon has died in a crash in Turkey. The incident also left 19 others injured after ‘a sudden change of wind’ caused the pilot to fall from the basket, the governor’s office said.

The Indonesian tourists hurt in the tragedy in central Turkey have been taken to hospital a local official has confirmed. The aircraft was trying to make a hard landing near the village of Gozlukuyu in Aksaray province when the pilot fell out of the balloon’s basket and his feet got tangled in a rope, Aksaray governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu said.

“Unfortunately, our pilot got stuck under the basket and died,” he said, adding that the injured tourists were taken to hospital.

A hot air balloon over the “fairy chimneys” of Cappadocia in 2016 | Getty Images

Hot air ballooning is a popular tourist activity over the rugged landscape of central Turkey, which is dotted with ancient churches hewn into cliff faces.

The attractions include the “fairy chimneys” of Cappadocia – the tall, cone-shaped rock formations created by natural erosion over thousands of years that are a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Video from Ilhas News Agency showed one deflated balloon, its passenger basket lying on its side, as emergency services tended to injured people. An investigation is now under way.

State-run Anadolu Agency said another hot air balloon taking off from the same location of Ilhara Valley also made a hard landing early on Sunday morning, and that 12 Indian tourists were slightly injured and taken to hospital.

Two Spanish tourists were killed in 2022 when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of Cappadocia.