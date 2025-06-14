Police are investigating following the death of two skydivers after a jump from Dunkeswell Airfield, in Honiton, Devon.

A pair of skydivers have tragically died after a jump in Devon. Officials have confirmed the incident, which occurred after a jump from Dunkeswell Airfield, in Honiton, Devon.

Emergency service were sent to the scene at just after 1pm on Friday (June 13), but said despite the best efforts of medics, the two skydivers died at the site.

Now, the incident is being investigated by the British Skydiving Board of Inquiry. Chief executive of British Skydiving, Robert Gibson, said: "Our deepest condolences go to their families, friends and the entire skydiving community. A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will investigate the accident.

Forensics teams near Dunkeswell Airfield where two skydivers died after a tragic accident | Mark Passmore / SWNS

"Once complete, a report - setting out the Board's conclusions and any recommendations - will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the CAA, the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC) and any other relevant authorities.

"No further details will be provided at this time. We respectfully ask for privacy for all those affected at this difficult time."

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: "Emergency services were called to the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome at around 1pm on Friday following concerns for the welfare of two people.

"It was reported that they were skydivers. They were sadly both confirmed deceased at the scene and their families have been informed. Scene guards remain in place and enquiries are ongoing by the relevant agencies."

Anyone who has information which may assist the police and authority's investigations should contact officers on 101, reference 50250150193.