The Bristol Balloon Fiesta is set to take off this weekend - and National Highways has issued an M5 traffic warning.

The event draws crowds that can reach up to 100,000 visitors daily, causing motorways and major A-roads to experience significantly increased traffic volumes.

National Highways has issued a warning that junction 19 on the M5 is expected to be particularly congested during the fiesta as southbound vehicles use the junction to get to the A369 and the event site. Additionally, junction 21 on the M5 will see heightened traffic flow as northbound drivers take the A370 towards the Fiesta, while the M32 will also be utilised by those travelling through Bristol to the event, as reports Bristol Live.

Kathryn Wiltshire, National Highways' network planning officer for the South West, said: "We're reminding road users to plan ahead during the Balloon Fiesta – roads leading to the event are likely to be very busy. Our aim is to keep the National Highways network running while keeping fiesta goers and other road users safe and informed.

“We advise people to check our traffic and travel information channels, set off early and allow plenty of time." The festival will feature night glows after the earlier mass ascents on both Friday and Saturday nights, commencing at 9pm and concluding at 10pm, with gates closing at 8.30pm.

In addition, the Clifton Suspension Bridge will be closed from 6pm until midnight on both the Friday and Saturday evenings. The Balloon Fiesta is a key fixture in the summer calendar, and this year it's set to dazzle spectators once again.

This free event will welcome over 100 hot air balloons from around the world this year and, weather permitting, will feature six mass ascents throughout the weekend, as well as two Night Glows scheduled for the Friday and Saturday evenings.