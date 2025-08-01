Belfast City Airport: Holidaymakers travelling to UK airport warned to allow extra time as part of city's main road to close
The warning comes as part of one of the city's main roads is set to close this weekend. The eastbound carriageway of the M3 Lagan Bridge will be shut from the Nelson Street on-slip to Dee Street from 21:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday.
It is one of two weekend closures expected on the road as part of a £400,000 maintenance scheme to replace bridge bearings. The westbound carriageway- from Bridge End to the M2 Foreshore - will be closed from 21:00 on Friday 15 August until 06:00 on Monday 18 August.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said while the works had been planned to minimise disruption, delays were "inevitable". The closure will affect traffic heading eastwards on the M3 over the Lagan Bridge.
During this, the road will be closed between the M2 and Dee Street, with all traffic being diverted off at the Nelson Street off-slip. There will also be no access to the bridge from Nelson Street on-slip.
The diversion route is:
- Nelson Street
- A2 Great Patrick Street
- A2 Dunbar Link
- Waring Street
- Donegall Quay
- Middlepath Street
- A2 Eastbound Middlepath Street on-slip
