An air traffic coordinator has claimed on TikTok that parents “abandoned their son, 10” at the airport “because his passport had expired”.

The parents are said to have left their child alone at Barcelona's El Prat international airport on Wednesday and arranged for a relative to pick him up so they wouldn't miss their flight. The alleged incident was brought to light by an air traffic coordinator at the airport, who made a TikTok video outlining her claims and condemning the schoolboy's parents.

According to the woman, the child was forbidden from flying because his passport had expired and also needed a visa. Airport staff found the minor on his own and alerted the police, she claimed.

She alleged: “He told them that his parents were on the plane on their way to their home country, going on vacation. I'm an air traffic controller, and as a controller, I've seen a lot of things, but this has been completely surreal.

“I'm amazed to think how parents could possibly leave their ten-year-old son at the terminal because he can't travel due to documentation issues. They call a relative, who might take half an hour, an hour, or three hours, and they calmly board the flight and leave the child behind”.

The couple were then located and taken to the airport's police station where their son was. It is unclear if they were arrested. The claims made by the woman have not been confirmed.