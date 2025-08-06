A major motorway is closed this morning following a crash.

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays on the M8 westbound in Glasgow. Emergency services are currently at the scene at junction 13 Provan dealing with the collision.

Motorists are expected to hit delays of around 23 minutes. The slip road at junction 12 to join the motorway is also shut.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic Scotland posted on X: “The M8 is currently CLOSED at Junction 13 Provan Westbound due to a road traffic collision.

“Approx. 23 minute delays. The M8 Jct 12 on slip is also CLOSED. Emergency services are attending the scene”.