M4 Prince of Wales Bridge: Lane one closed eastbound between J22 and J23 with 11 miles of queues after crash
Minor injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 between junctions 23 and 22 at around 7.50am on Wednesday 6 August.
“Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene. The collision involved three cars and a motorcycle.
“Minor injuries have been reported, and the incident is ongoing." Lanes 2 and 3 of the M4 eastbound Prince of Wales Bridge have now reopened following the collision at 8am.
However, lane 1 remains closed for recovery work. Drivers travelling east on the M4 this morning are facing severe delays due to the collision.
There are now around of 11 miles of queues on the motorway. All traffic was held at 8.25am.
