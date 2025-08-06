Three cars and a motorcycle have been involved in a crash which has blocked the M4 eastbound, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minor injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 between junctions 23 and 22 at around 7.50am on Wednesday 6 August.

“Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene. The collision involved three cars and a motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Minor injuries have been reported, and the incident is ongoing." Lanes 2 and 3 of the M4 eastbound Prince of Wales Bridge have now reopened following the collision at 8am.

However, lane 1 remains closed for recovery work. Drivers travelling east on the M4 this morning are facing severe delays due to the collision.

There are now around of 11 miles of queues on the motorway. All traffic was held at 8.25am.