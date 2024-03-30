Britax Römer is recalling all BABY-SAFE 5Z and BABY-SAFE 5Z2 car seats made before 21 October 2023 (Photo: Britax Römer)

A European pushchair and car seat company has issued an urgent recall notice for two of its products, after discovering a big potential safety issue.

Britax Römer is voluntarily recalling its BABY-SAFE 5Z car seats, as well as BABY-SAFE 5Z2 car seats produced before 21 October 2023, which it will replace free of charge. In a statement on its website, the German company said they had discovered that a gap could form between the handle and seat shell, "usually only on one side", which could cause it to suddenly pop off.

"The gap does not impact the performance of the car seat in the vehicle or in a crash, however there is a potential safety risk when carrying the infant carrier outside of a vehicle," they said. "In rare cases the handle can detach unexpectedly causing sudden movements of the shell [or] surprise of the person carrying the infant carrier."

This may lead to the BABY-SAFE 5Z or BABY-SAFE 5Z2 falling, the company continued, "and in unfortunate circumstances to an injury of the infant like scratches or bruises". Britax continued: "We apologize for any inconveniences that this may cause. We take the safety of our products extremely seriously and if we see any potential issues, it is our responsibility to act swiftly."

If you think you might have one of these products, Britax said you should check online here whether your carrier is affected. "If your product is part of it, please stop using the infant carrier effective immediately. If you need to use your infant carrier, please only use it only in the car and do not carry the infant carrier using the handle," they said.

All affected BABY-SAFE 5Z and BABY-SAFE 5Z2 can be replaced at no cost with a new, safe version, or an equivalent product. You can request a replacement using the link above.