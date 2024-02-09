A British skier has died after falling from Pas de Chavanette, one of the steepest ski runs in the world. (Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

A British man has died after falling from one of the world's steepest ski runs.

The 47-year-old man fell up to 400m down the Pas de Chavanette - also known as the Swiss Wall - in the Swiss Alps at around 9.45am local time on Thursday (February 8). The run was closed at the time of his fall due to dangerous ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is believed to have been with another skier and a snowboarder at the time of the accident. A statement read: “Despite the rapid intervention of the rescue services, the victim, a British national living in England, died at the scene of the accident.”

Pas de Chavanette is known as one the "world's most difficult pistes", with the Swiss tourist office stating on its website: “Even the most hardened and acrobatic skiers will go weak at the knees here. The mountain drops away extremely steeply on the east side of the Chavanette Pass. The gradient here is up to 56 per cent.”