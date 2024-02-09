British skier dies on Swiss Alps after falling down one of the steepest runs in the world Pas de Chavanette
A British man has died after falling from one of the world's steepest ski runs.
The 47-year-old man fell up to 400m down the Pas de Chavanette - also known as the Swiss Wall - in the Swiss Alps at around 9.45am local time on Thursday (February 8). The run was closed at the time of his fall due to dangerous ice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The man is believed to have been with another skier and a snowboarder at the time of the accident. A statement read: “Despite the rapid intervention of the rescue services, the victim, a British national living in England, died at the scene of the accident.”
Pas de Chavanette is known as one the "world's most difficult pistes", with the Swiss tourist office stating on its website: “Even the most hardened and acrobatic skiers will go weak at the knees here. The mountain drops away extremely steeply on the east side of the Chavanette Pass. The gradient here is up to 56 per cent.”
“Because of the extreme angle, the slope cannot be prepared with a snow groomer. The mogul slope is only suitable for highly experienced skiers or snowboarders.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.