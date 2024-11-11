The family of a 12-year-old girl tragically killed by a falling tree branch has released pictures of their ‘beautiful’ child.

Brooke Etherington was with her school friends when she was knocked down by the heavy branches in Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead at around 4pm on Saturday, November 9.

According to reports, she was stuck underneath the branches for almost two hours before her body could be freed using specialist equipment. And now, her family have launched a fundraiser to help her grieving family.

The family wrote on GoFundMe: “On Saturday 9th of November our family’s life changed forever when we lost our beautiful Brooke to a tragic accident. A mum lost a daughter a brother lost a big sister and a family lost a shining light in our lives that will never be replaced.

“I’ve started this to help her mum with the costs of the funeral she has always done everything on her own for both her children so now it’s time to do something for her. Nothing can ever bring our Brooke back and I know times are hard but even if you could just donate a £1 it would mean the world.”

Tributes have since poured in for Brooke, with many describing her as “one of a kind”. They wrote: “You don't deserve this. You had your whole life ahead of you. You were one of a kind and you would never hurt a soul.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Emergency services were called shortly after 1600hrs on Saturday, 9 November, to a 12-year-old girl struck by a falling tree branch in Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead.

“Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service. Sadly, the girl died from her injuries. Her next of kin have been informed.

“The incident is not believed to be suspicious, however enquiries continue to establish the circumstances. A report will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

The family announced plans for a memorial for Brooke on November 13. They wrote on Facebook: “On the 9th of November our beautiful Brooke gained her wings, on Wednesday the 13th of November we will all be gathering at Banstead park from 6 o’clock to let off lanterns and balloons to celebrate her 13th birthday and to give people a chance to reminisce on memories of our special girl.”