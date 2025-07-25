BT, EE, and Vodafone customers are facing a second consecutive day of service disruptions across the UK, with outages reported on Friday.

According to real-time monitoring service Downdetector, BT users have reported problems with landline services (68%), broadband (26%), and mobile (6%). One customer wrote: “BT fibre, landline and mobile all down in Uxbridge area. It's appalling,” while another added, “Landline (IP phone) down again in Manchester.”

EE also experienced a surge in complaints, with 84% of users citing mobile service issues. The most affected cities include Manchester, Birmingham, London, Bristol, and Glasgow. “No EE connectivity on g or WiFi and the EE app doesn’t work either! Network coverage suggesting signal is good. It really isn’t!” said Matt Dooley. Another user posted, “Had mobile service yesterday afternoon but today can’t receive calls… was on hold for so long I gave up.”

Vodafone is similarly affected, with 92% of the complaints related to mobile phone service. One user commented, “Does anyone know anything? I can’t find any information to say when it is going to get sorted.”

The outage charts show sharp spikes in complaint reports beginning late Friday morning, mirroring similar issues on Thursday, suggesting an ongoing or unresolved fault affecting multiple networks.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), BT said: “Following yesterday's technical fault, we are currently experiencing some voice call issues today. The impact appears to be less widespread but we are working to resolve this as soon as possible and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Vodafone has explained the situation in a statement. It said: “Currently the EE/BT network is experiencing technology issues which means some customers will be experiencing issues making or receiving calls on all other networks, we know how important it is for you to have this working and we're working really hard with EE / BT to help them resolve their network issues as soon as possible.”

EE has issued an update on its X account, saying: “Following yesterday's technical fault, we are currently experiencing some voice call issues today. The impact appears to be less widespread but we are working to resolve this as soon as possible and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”