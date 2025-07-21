Alaska Airlines grounded: Airline grounds flights with over 200 planes affected after IT outage - Horizon Air flights also suspended
The company said that the IT outage affected its systems, marking the second time it has grounded its fleet in just over a year. “At approximately 8pm Pacific on Sunday (0300 GMT on Monday), Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations,” the carrier said in a statement. “We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights.”
The Seattle-based airline said there would be residual impacts to its operations throughout the evening, without providing more details. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) status page showed all destinations affected by the ground stop of Alaska’s mainline aircraft, and the suspension of Horizon’s operations.
In April 2024, Alaska grounded its entire fleet due to an issue with the system that calculates the weight and balance of its planes. Alaska Air Group maintains an operational fleet of 238 Boeing 737 aircraft, and 87 Embraer 175 aircraft, according to its website.
Canada’s WestJet Airlines was struck by an unspecified cyber incident in June, while Australia’s Qantas experienced a data breach in July where a cyber hacker accessed the personal information of millions of customers. It remains unclear whether Alaska’s outage is related to Microsoft stating on Sunday that there were “active attacks” on its server software used by government agencies and businesses.
