Polish services were investigating an air traffic management system outage, the Interior Ministry spokesman said today (Saturday 19 July).

Warsaw’s main airport had earlier reported disruptions to aircraft takeoffs, according to state news agency PAP, but later said planes were departing. “Takeoff and landing operations at Chopin Airport have been fully restored and are now proceeding without disruptions,” Chopin Airport in Warsaw wrote on X.

According to FlightAware, there continues to be delays to flights. Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

The Interior Ministry spokesman said: “Officers of the Internal Security Agency are collecting information on this matter, analysing it, and verifying it for potential sabotage”. A technical failure occurred within the air traffic control system operated by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency.

Officials say this issue affected operations at multiple airports, prompting an immediate response from security services. More information to follow.