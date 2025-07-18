I was surprised when I travelled through Birmingham Airport recently as there were no queues or delays - it was a breeze.

I travelled from Birmingham Airport to Belfast on Saturday 12 July, taking the flight at around 8:30am, and it was so easy. Albeit I had no luggage to check in and could go straight to security.

However, still, at the security gates there were no queues and the security itself was a breeze. I didn’t have to take anything out of my bag, apart from putting my phone in and taking my belt off. I also wasn’t restricted to the 100ml limit which was amazing. I could bring items over this amount - although I had Belfast International Airport to think of.

Many a time I’ve travelled through the airport and it has been chaos. May bank holiday last year springs to mind. I know it is a busier time of the year to travel, but the queues were a nightmare, and security took ages. The new scanners and 100ml limit being scrapped I think has hopefully brought an end to the nightmare that a lot of passengers experienced - I hope it has anyway!

The airport might also be small but it boasts a great Peaky Blinders restaurant, perfect for a pre-flight drink or sit-down meal. It’s great for a fry-up or a quick bacon batch (I’m from Coventry so we say batch).

For Birmingham Airport, next Friday - July 25, is set to be the busiest day. According to the Independent, 161 flights carrying more than 26,000 people are departing on the final Friday of the month.

So I hope the airport experience is still as easy as it was for me in mid-July. The airport has put a lot of effort into improving its services. It has recently redeveloped and extended boarding gate lounges for passengers, completing the latest stage of investment into the terminal.

The revamped boarding areas, which include Gates 58 to 60, are part of an overarching plan to upgrade the overall passenger experience at the airport. These improvements focus on improving the boarding experience, optimizing passenger movement and flight operations, and maximizing airline on-time performance.

I was surprised at how much I enjoyed my recent experience at the airport. And I hope it continues!