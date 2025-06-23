A lorry driver who indecently exposed himself to a pedestrian in Buxton is being sought by police.

According to Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), the incident occurred at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, June 10, at the pedestrian crossing between Macclesfield Road and Cavendish Avenue.

In a statement posted to Facebook, officers said: “A lorry pulled up at the crossing and the driver indecently exposed himself to someone waiting at the crossing.”

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his 20s or 30s, with dark hair. The lorry he was driving is described as blue with red writing on it.

Buxton Police said they are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage from the area at the time, and who has not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone with information is urged to quote incident number 25*337628 and contact Derbyshire Police on 101 or via social media. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.